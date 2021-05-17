Anthony Joshua v Tyson Fury: Deontay Wilder arbitration casts doubt over Saudi Arabia bout
Tyson Fury has been ordered to fight Deontay Wilder for a third time, casting doubt over a proposed August super fight with Anthony Joshua.
Fury, 32, won the WBC world heavyweight title from Wilder in a rematch in February 2020 after an initial draw.
The pair were due to fight again but delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic prompted Fury to seek an alternative.
On Monday a US judge ruled in mediation that Wilder has a right to face Fury for a third time before 15 September.
