McCarthy has won 18 of his 20 professional bouts

Belfast cruiserweight Tommy McCarthy will meet England's Chris Billam-Smith in a European, British and Commonwealth title fight this summer.

McCarthy called for the Billam-Smith fight after a successful first defence of his European title against Alexander Jur on Saturday.

The pair will meet at Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Fight Camp after McCarthy signed a deal with Hearn's promotion.

The 30-year-old hopes a win in his next bout will secure a world title shot.

"I've got no problem fighting him - he's easy work," said McCarthy, whose record stands at 18-2.

"After I beat Billam-Smith I would like to fight for a version of the Cruiserweight world title - one of the four major titles.

"The [Reigning WBO Crusierweight champion] Lawrence Okolie fight will obviously be the easiest one to make now that we're both signed to Matchroom, but I'd like to fight for any of them - I'm not fussed which one."