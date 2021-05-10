Last updated on .From the section Boxing

This right uppercut led to Saunders being unable to continue after returning to his stool

Billy Joe Saunders says surgery "went well" as he confirmed he broke his eye socket and cheek bone in three places in Saturday's loss to Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.

Britain's Saunders was unable to continue after he was hit with an uppercut in the eighth round of their world title unification bout in Dallas.

Saunders' trainer called the bout off, with his fighter unable to see.

"Operation yesterday all went well," the 31-year-old said on Facebook.

"You win some and lose some didn't feel out my league but got caught with a good shot."

Mexico's Alvarez now holds three of the four world titles at super-middleweight.

"I'll be back," Saunders added.