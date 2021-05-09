Last updated on .From the section Boxing

This right uppercut led to Saunders being unable to continue after returning to his stool

Billy Joe Saunders will have surgery on Sunday after suffering "multiple fractures" to his eye socket in his loss to Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.

Britain's Saunders was unable to continue after he was hit with an uppercut in the eighth round of their world title unification bout in Dallas.

Saunders' trainer called the bout off, with his fighter unable to see.

Mexico's Alvarez now holds three of the four world titles at super-middleweight.

"I think I broke his cheek," said Alvarez after the bout. "The truth is I knew it."