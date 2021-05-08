Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez stopped Billy Joe Saunders in the eighth round in Texas to unify the super-middleweight titles.

Britain's Saunders was growing into the fight before a brutal punch to his right eye saw his corner throw in the towel before round nine.

Mexican Alvarez, 30, defended his WBC and WBA world super-middleweight titles and took Saunders' WBO belt.

The fight took place in front of about 70,000 fans at Texas's AT&T Stadium.

More to follow