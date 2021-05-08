Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez v Billy Joe Saunders: Mexican wins with eighth-round stoppage

Last updated on .From the section Boxingcomments62

Breaking news

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez stopped Billy Joe Saunders in the eighth round in Texas to unify the super-middleweight titles.

Britain's Saunders was growing into the fight before a brutal punch to his right eye saw his corner throw in the towel before round nine.

Mexican Alvarez, 30, defended his WBC and WBA world super-middleweight titles and took Saunders' WBO belt.

The fight took place in front of about 70,000 fans at Texas's AT&T Stadium.

More to follow

Comments

Join the conversation

64 comments

  • Comment posted by maaca, today at 05:35

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by sulaak, today at 05:34

    BJS is not in the same class as Canelo, Erislandy Lara, Gennady Golovkin and Daniel Jacobs. He is a quitter and done at the top level. He should focus on a rematch with Eubank Jr, that is his level of compitition.

  • Comment posted by Bert Mtz, today at 05:34

    I heard when the cheek bone cracked.

    Good fight but Canelo is over rated

  • Comment posted by James tomkinz, today at 05:33

    When Daniel Dubois's eye socket was smashed he carried on for 8 more rounds.

    Billy said he would have carried in fighting even if both eyes were damaged.

    KARMA!!! Be careful what you wish for!!
    BJ Saunders Quit!!!! SIMPLE

  • Comment posted by Sean, today at 05:32

    I think it's time for Saunders to eat humble pie....

    But don't think his face could now endure the pain.....

  • Comment posted by Tony Di Wonderful, today at 05:32

    At least it sounds like Fury v Joshua is finally agreed .

  • Comment posted by Mark1white, today at 05:32

    Soon as Canelo upped his tempo it was fight over. Cruised through to round 8 without ever looking troubled.

  • Comment posted by tillthecopscomeknockin, today at 05:31

    Saunders hardly thru a punch of note..if flicking a jab out to measure distance is boxing then why bother...the scorecards were about right...

  • Comment posted by dontstop, today at 05:31

    Same meat. Different gravy.

  • Comment posted by wrexhamone, today at 05:31

    It was ALWAYS going to be so 🥊

  • Comment posted by DazInBlack, today at 05:30

    Wow cry baby Billy Joe quits, we’re a different breed says Tyson Fury, oh really ? You traveling community quit, gave up, bottled it . I love it !!!!!!!!!!

    • Reply posted by dan, today at 05:34

      dan replied:
      Youre such a nice person, I bet your wife just loves you, that is if anyone is able to

  • Comment posted by chubbs33, today at 05:29

    Saunders gave up, a disgrace

  • Comment posted by BACK ON OUR PERCH, today at 05:29

    Saunders deserved to lose with that awful pre fight walkout dancing 😂🙈

  • Comment posted by marty, today at 05:27

    Nice one Canello....put the thug in his place. Big thanks from me. Chris Eubank and Gennady Golovovin are the only two that would test Canello now.

  • Comment posted by chubbs33, today at 05:27

    Saunders gave up there because he knew he couldn’t win

    • Reply posted by Aminur, today at 05:30

      Aminur replied:
      He should have given up before the first round. Never had a chance

      A quitter he is and always will be 😂 couldn’t have happened to a nicer man 😂

  • Comment posted by james, today at 05:27

    All we ever hear from BJS and fury never quit go out on shield fighting men till the end proud of there fighting history again I say he quit he quit he quit. You same people on here were calling Dubois a quitter BJS could not handle Canelos power he quit

    • Reply posted by dan, today at 05:35

      dan replied:
      Sorry when did Fury quit?

  • Comment posted by wayne, today at 05:27

    Broke his cheek ....not much he could do really

  • Comment posted by EonLeader, today at 05:26

    Feel like Canelo must have messed up the orbital for Saunders to go out like that.

  • Comment posted by MrJimjam, today at 05:25

    To be blunt, I find Saunders such a repulsive individual that I’m glad he lost.

  • Comment posted by gooner7, today at 05:25

    Saunders git what he deserved. You can run but you cant hide. Fantastic from canelo.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport