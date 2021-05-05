Anthony Joshua v Tyson Fury: 'A business man, spartan, cheese and cracked eggs'

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury
British pair Anthony Joshua (left) and Tyson Fury (right) hold all of the world heavyweight titles between them

Tyson Fury says he will expose Anthony Joshua as a "fake" in the ring because "he's a businessman and I'm a spartan".

Fury, 32, sat down with Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn for the No Passion No Point podcast and detailed how he expects to beat his fellow Briton.

The pair are widely expected to fight this summer if their teams can finalise a deal long in the making.

"I will cut Anthony Joshua down like a hot knife through cheese," said Fury. "That's how easy it's going to be."

Addressing Hearn, Fury added: "Your boy, you built him up from scratch. You've done a fantastic job by the way. You took an amateur boxer and made him into the finished article. It's a shame he has to be in the same era as the 'Gypsy King'.

"When he gets cracked right in the jaw, it's like a boiled egg with a split down the middle, it can't be repaired. He will go.

"I'll even tell you what punch it is going to be - it'll be a check left hook to the temple, his legs will go and he will fall on his face. He may get back up and I'll knock him out with a straight right."

'Spartan v businessman'

Tyson Fury throws a table tennis paddle
Fury has been playing table tennis at the Matchroom Boxing Covid-secure bubble before this weekend's fight

Fury sat down with Hearn in Arlington, Texas, where he is supporting fellow Briton Billy Joe Saunders, who fights Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez for the WBC, WBA and WBO super-middleweight titles - a bout to be aired on BBC Radio 5 Live at 04:00 BST on Sunday.

Fury - holder of the WBC heavyweight title - is expected to take on Joshua - the IBF, WBO and WBA champion - in Saudi Arabia in late July or early August.

Financial terms are said to have been agreed almost a year ago but the final points of the arrangement are being worked on. Hearn told listeners of his podcast that both he, Joshua and Fury were all intent on concluding a deal.

"I can't wait to get the big dosser in the ring and give him a good hiding to prove to the world what a fake he is," added Fury.

"AJ couldn't lace my boots. He doesn't have the minerals to fight me. He's a great champion. The real difference is he's a businessman and I am a spartan. We've all got a few quid, what does it matter? We're all bare bums in the shower at the end of the day.

"You can have all the money in the world, what can you take with you? Nothing. Everything on this world will stay here but do you know what, they'll be talking about me in 1,000 years - the Gypsy King from England."

Comments

Join the conversation

26 comments

  • Comment posted by Ewok, today at 15:59

    I think Fury is the better boxer and I think Fury will win, if it ever happens.

  • Comment posted by andrew, today at 15:58

    HOW BIG IS THE RING? LOL
    AJ TO WIN BY6,

  • Comment posted by Sar, today at 15:58

    I can never work out whether this is real confidence, fake confidence or trash talk to sell a few more PPV

  • Comment posted by ATASVP, today at 15:58

    Complete and utter drivel being spouted by Fury as usual but just typical of the trash talk that is encouraged from this multi-millionaire idiot with no class or dignity.

    I respect the way that AJ goes about his business and personally hope that if/when this fight takes place the 'Gypsy King from England' is silenced once and for all.

  • Comment posted by ortega45 , today at 15:58

    👏👏👏👏👏👏

  • Comment posted by bobster, today at 15:57

    It will be an absolutely storming match. I am hoping it will be like skiing down the run to Brandegg on a nice summers day. It will be an absolute stonker of a match and I'm hoping for some corking good punches.

  • Comment posted by Hawkins94, today at 15:56

    Every time people doubt Fury and every time he proves them wrong. If you look at Joshua's career he's a bit wobbly when he gets hit. Thinking back to Whyte, Klitschko and obviously Ruiz. The raw power of Fury in his last fight against Wilder just makes me think he'll do it again, and when he catches Joshua and the knees wobble it's game set match

  • Comment posted by markiemark, today at 15:56

    Start of a lot of BS you will hear from Fury, if the fight goes ahead he'll beat AJ. I'm no fan of Fury but went off AJ a while ago so its Fury to win for me TKO or more likely points! He's awkward to fight against has great movement for a big fella! His power will always be in question I although he felled Wilder but it proved Wilder was his mouth & ego being his best weapon!

  • Comment posted by Saint Aggro, today at 15:56

    It strikes me that Fury has been destined to this from a young age, Joshua, not so much.

  • Comment posted by JosephSco, today at 15:55

    Still no reform of boxing and removal of its ties to criminal elements. When it's top to bottom in your sport and nothing is done about it by governing bodies or government you know just how corrupt it is. Whoever the gangsters want to win will win.

  • Comment posted by Stephen G, today at 15:55

    For me, neither boxer has captured the heads or hearts of UK fans. Unlike former heavyweights Lennox Lewis and Frank Bruno.

  • Comment posted by AI, today at 15:55

    Joshua will smash and obliterate this loud mouth and I can't wait to hear what people will say then. Joshua has never taken wild boar, drugs or whatever. Hes a stand up man who will shut this silly man up

  • Comment posted by iambanksy, today at 15:53

    He's a confident fella isn't he?

  • Comment posted by mac, today at 15:53

    Getting Joshua in the ring will be harder than the fight. Run Joshua run!

  • Comment posted by Jeb, today at 15:53

    "We're all bare bums in the shower at the end of the day."

    Classic Tyson.

  • Comment posted by Arsene Wengooner, today at 15:52

    I think if both are at the peak of their powers then AJ wins. IF!

  • Comment posted by me, today at 15:51

    Fury will destroy Joshua

  • Comment posted by Clevor Trever, today at 15:51

    "I will cut Anthony Joshua down like a hot knife through cheese," said Fury.

    =====

    Think you'll find it's a hot knife through butter, Tyson. Not cheese.

    • Reply posted by the_warden, today at 15:58

      the_warden replied:
      Maybe he thinks he'll win, but it won't be easy, that's why it's cheese haha

  • Comment posted by Neutral, today at 15:50

    • Reply posted by AI, today at 15:56

      AI replied:
      Is that all you can come with lol

  • Comment posted by oc, today at 15:50

    hmmm

