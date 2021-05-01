Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Katie Taylor underlined her status as one of the best as she edged a stunning fight with Natasha Jonas to defend her world titles at Manchester Arena.

The Irish fighter started quickly but her four lightweight belts were at risk as Jonas began to land hard shots as the fight progressed.

Jonas showed greater power but Taylor's speed and punch volume were key down the stretch as she won late rounds.

The 96-94 96-95 96-95 scores gave her a unanimous win but she was truly pushed.

