Last updated on .From the section Boxing

James Tennyson stopped Josh O'Reilly in the first round of his last bout in December

Belfast's James Tennyson suffered a surprise first-round defeat in his IBO lightweight world title fight against Jovanni Straffon in Manchester.

The fight was stopped seconds after Tennyson, 27, just about beat the count after being knocked down by the Mexican.

Both fighters landed strong punches in the early exchanges before Straffon caught him with a big left hand.

The bout opened the undercard of Derek Chisora's fight with Joseph Parker.

Also on the card is undefeated Irish fighter Katie Taylor, who defends her undisputed lightweight crown against former amateur rival Natasha Jonas.

Tennyson had previously fought for the IBF world super-featherweight against Tevin Farmer but was beaten by a fifth round stoppage in 2018.

More to follow.