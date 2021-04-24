Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Boxer Ryan Garcia has withdrawn from his 9 July fight with Javier Fortuna to "manage my health and wellbeing".

The 22-year-old Mexican-American lightweight beat Britain's Luke Campbell in Dallas earlier this year for his 21st win in as many fights.

Garcia was last year ranked as the world's 12th most marketable athlete external-link because of his social media following.

"I've decided to take some time off to focus on becoming a stronger version of myself," he said in an Instagram post. external-link

"I hope to be back soon and am looking forward to stepping back into the ring when I am my healthiest self."

Garcia's decision to pull out of the bout with Fortuna comes just two weeks after it was announced.

The California-born fighter has previously spoken about his mental health struggles, having suffered anxiety and panic attacks when younger.