Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Bunce and Andrade involved in heated exchange

BBC Radio 5 Live has signed a three-fight deal for commentary rights on fights featuring Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, Billy Joe Saunders and Derek Chisora.

The deal begins on Saturday when Wales' Liam Williams takes on WBO world middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade in Florida from around 23:00 BST.

It offers "a lively" start to the deal, says 5 Live Boxing's Mike Costello.

"Williams starts as the underdog in Florida," said Costello.

"But the feisty exchanges in fight week suggest the champion Demetrius Andrade is rattled."

'Problems for Canelo'

5 Live's three-fight commentary deal Fight World titles contested 17 April: Demetrius Andrade v Liam Williams WBO middleweight title (Andrade) 1 May: Derek Chisora v Joseph Parker 8 May: Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez v Billy Joe Saunders WBA and WBC super-middleweight titles (Alvarez) and WBO belt (Saunders)

Chisora's clash with New Zealand's Parker will likely leave the beaten man with very few options near the top of the heavyweight division and will therefore be key in the careers of both men.

The 1 May fight night also features what looks set to be a captivating bout between Ireland's undisputed lightweight world champion Katie Taylor and Britain's Natasha Jonas.

Saunders' shot at Alvarez is arguably the most intriguing contest in world boxing in 2021 to date, with the Briton tasked with becoming only the second man to beat Mexico's Alvarez, who has fought 58 times.

"Canelo ranks as the biggest star in the sport outside the heavyweight division and with a crowd of more than 60,000 expected in Texas next month, the atmosphere will create a sound which has made boxing on the radio so captivating down the decades," added Costello.

"We commentated on Canelo's comprehensive win against Callum Smith late last year and Billy Joe Saunders brings a very different style to the ring which many good judges believe will present problems for Canelo."