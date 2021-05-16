Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Tyson Fury says his world heavyweight title showdown with Anthony Joshua will take place in Saudi Arabia on 14 August.

The all-British bout has been billed as one of the biggest in heavyweight boxing for decades and the winner will become undisputed champion.

Joshua, 31, holds the WBA, WBO and IBF belts, while Fury, 32, is WBC champion.

The fight will see all four belts contested in a heavyweight bout for the first time in history.

The last undisputed heavyweight champion was Britain's Lennox Lewis from 1999 to 2000, before a boxer had to also hold the WBO belt to be recognised as undisputed champion.

