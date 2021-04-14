Last updated on .From the section Boxing

James Tennyson stopped Josh O'Reilly in the first round of his last bout in December

Northern Irish boxer James Tennyson will face Jovanni Straffon for the vacant IBO lightweight world title in Manchester on 1 May.

Tennyson, 27, beat Josh O'Reilly inside one round in December's WBA world title eliminator.

Mexican fighter Straffon, 27, has lost three of his 27 professional bouts and has never been stopped.

The bout will take place on the undercard of Derek Chisora's fight with Joseph Parker.

"Winning the IBO world title will be a dream come true for me. I have worked my whole life for this moment," said Tennyson, who has won 28 of his 31 outings as a professional.

"This is my big opportunity to complete my collection of belts. I've won British, Commonwealth, European and two WBA titles. All that's missing is a world title".

Tennyson's bout will take place on the same card as undefeated Irish fighter Katie Taylor, who defends her undisputed lightweight crown against former amateur rival Natasha Jonas.