Marshall won the world amateur title in 2012

Savannah Marshall will defend her WBO middleweight title against Maria Lindberg on Saturday after the late withdrawal of her original opponent.

The Briton was due to face ex-super-middleweight champion Femke Hermans but the Belgian has pulled out after a member of her team contracted Covid-19.

Sweden's Lindberg, 44, is a four-time world title challenger.

"It's a tougher fight," said Marshall, who is unbeaten in her nine professional bouts.

"Maria is very experienced - tough. She has been in with some of the best in the world ."

The fight is on the undercard of Conor Benn's WBA continental welterweight title fight against Samuel Vargas.

Hartlepool's Marshall won her world title by beating Hannah Rankin over seven rounds in October.