Welshman Jay Harris will face Ricardo Sandoval in a final eliminator for the IBF flyweight title in Bolton on 14 May.

The winner will be the mandatory challenger for the IBF title, which will be contested between champion Moruti Mthalane and Sunny Edwards later in April.

California's Sandoval, like Harris, has only suffered one professional defeat and his last five bouts have been straight knockout wins.

Harris lost on points against WBC world flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez in Texas in February 2020.

The 30-year-old returned to the ring last October and successfully defended his Commonwealth title with a points victory over Marcel Braithwaite.