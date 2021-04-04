'I want to dedicate my life to my family now' - Frampton

Carl Frampton admitted boxing has changed for him after announcing his retirement following his WBO super-featherweight defeat by Jamel Herring.

Herring stopped the Northern Irishman in the sixth round in Dubai.

Frampton was aiming to become Ireland's first three-weight world champion.

"It was all about boxing but now I am looking forward to dedicating the rest of my life to my wife and kids, reaping the rewards of the sacrifices that we have all made," Frampton told iFL TV. external-link

"Boxing, it changed recently. I can't wait to see my wife and kids. Boxing has been very good to me but it has been bad too.

"I have missed so much of my kids growing up. I've missed important things as well that I shouldn't have missed."

In a behind-closed-doors contest without his vocal support in Dubai, Frampton was dropped by Herring in the fifth before the American sent the 34-year-old to the canvas the following round. The fight was then called when Frampton's corner threw in the towel.

"I said it beforehand, I wanted to win this fight and I was fully confident, but it wasn't to be," added the Jackal.

"It was weird, I sparred brilliantly in the camp and I was really, really up for it and was full of confidence coming in but I couldn't get past his jab. It wasn't an overly fast jab or anything, I think a few years ago my reactions may have been a bit better.

"Herring was good on the inside as well, keeping it long, sharp-shooting. I was disappointed how it ended, to throw the towel in, but I think it was probably the right decision.

"I'd have fought until I was carried out probably, I didn't know how bad it was looking towards the end but I would have always kept fighting."

'I'm done now'

Herring edged the early rounds but a cut to the American's right eye offered Frampton an opportunity in the fourth and he admitted he was building confidence just before Herring "put me on my backside".

"I was hurt and I was dropped. At the high-end of sport things can change. You have to give him credit because it was a nasty cut and it was going right into his eye. The white of his eyeball was red," he added.

"It is what it is, credit to him and he is a really nice guy. His team are good people too and I've nothing but respect for them. I hope he goes on and makes a few more defences.

"I'm done now. I want to be involved in big fights, I don't want to be involved for small titles or to try and work myself into a position now."

Carl Frampton was emotional as his boxing career came to a close

Frampton said he will need "a bit more time to reflect" on a glittering career in the ring which saw him win titles in two weight divisions and fulfil his dream of fighting at Windsor Park in Belfast.

"If you asked me at the start of my pro career, I would never have imagined doing what I have done," he said.

"I owe boxing a lot, and this part of my career has been good even if I have lost a few times. I enjoyed it.

"I'm proud of my career and proud of what I have done, but realistically there is probably no way for me to win a world title again.

"I wanted to go one step further and become a three-weight world champion, but it wasn't to be."