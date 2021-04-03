American Herring controlled the contest in his third word title defence

Carl Frampton announced his retirement in the ring after being stopped by Jamel Herring in the sixth round of their WBO super-featherweight contest.

The Belfast man was bidding to become Ireland's first three-weight world champion.

Herring dropped Frampton a round earlier before another left uppercut in the sixth sent Frampton to the canvas.

Amid a flurry of shots and little defence, Frampton's corner threw in the towel.

"I said before I would retire if I lost this fight and that's exactly what I'm going to do," an emotional Frampton said in the ring.

"I just want to dedicate my life to my family now. Boxing has been good to me, it's also been bad to me.

"The last few years with these boys [trainers Jamie Moore and Nigel Travis], but the last few years with these boys have been the best few years of my career.

"I just want to go home to my beautiful wife and kids and that's it."

Comprehensive defeat draws curtain on Frampton's career

After losing to Josh Warrington in December 2018, Frampton seriously considered retiring but opted to continue in pursuit of another world title, firm in the belief he still had that level of performance in him.

The nature of the loss to Herring, given his assertion prior to the fight that such a result would signal an end to his career, has left Frampton, 34, with no doubt in his mind that the time is right to hang up his gloves.

Before the first knockdown, Herring was firmly in control of the contest having use his jab and seven inch reach advantage to take the first three rounds.

Although not rocked, Frampton was already left with considerable ground to make up and did get to work in the fourth as a cut formed over Herring's right eye.

Frampton was knocked down twice, in the fifth and sixth rounds

However just as the Northern Irishman looked to be working his way back into the contest he walked onto a left hand midway through the fifth as the pendulum swung back in Herring's favour.

A wonderful left uppercut from Herring in the next round saw Frampton go down again, and although he did get back up, was unable to stop Herring closing in and securing the win.

The decision of trainer Moore to throw the towel in came as little shock, with a dazed Frampton stopped for the first time in a 31-fight professional career.

For Herring, it is an impressive third defence of the title he has held since May 2019. The southpaw was far more impressive in Dubai than he was in his last outing, where his lukewarm performance had galvanized Frampton fans looking ahead to their long-awaited showdown.

