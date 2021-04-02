Last updated on .From the section Boxing

McKenna was defeated by Ohara Davies last September

Tyrone McKenna's WBO inter-continental super-lightweight title fight against Zhankosh Turarov has been called off.

Turarov has pulled out of the bout that was due to be the main undercard for Carl Frampton and Jamel Herring's WBO super-featherweight world title fight in Dubai.

No official reason has been given for the Kazakhstan boxer pulling out.

Belfast's McKenna, 31, has lost two of his 24 fights, the most recent coming against Ohara Davies in September.

He had said that he was looking forward causing an upset against a fighter who has a record of 24-0.