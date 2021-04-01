Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Herring captured the WBO super-featherweight title in May 2019

Jamel Herring says he is "not just banking on being the bigger man" to overcome Carl Frampton when the pair meet in their WBO super-featherweight world title fight on Saturday.

At 5'10" the American has a five-inch height advantage over Northern Ireland's Frampton.

"You still have to be a smart fighter," said Herring.

"You can't just depend on a size advantage, I give Carl that respect because he is a veteran."

"He's been in there with all sorts of styles. For us, we're taking it one round at a time.

"It's a great advantage to have but if you don't use it properly, it can all crumble. We're just gonna go in there and implement the game plan as if we're boxing somebody my size."

Referencing Frampton's hopes of making history, Herring said his own legacy is "about becoming the next best fighter that's representing the US Marine Corps."

"I come from a background where two of the heavyweight champions in our Marine Corps history [Ken Norton and Leon Spinks] have beaten the great Muhammad Ali.

"Legacy for me would be that I have a legitimate, respectable, top name on my resume and hopefully that will lead to other, bigger fights down the road."

'They're trying to look for little advantages over me'

Herring and his team landed in Dubai from the US last Friday, only one week prior to the fight.

Frampton, who arrived more than two-and-a-half weeks ago, has described Herring's later arrival as a "big mistake".

"The time difference from where I'm from is four hours, and it took us about a week to get over that completely," said the Belfast boxer.

"Jamel Herring is not gonna be over this completely by the time the fight comes around."

Herring responded by suggesting his background as a Marine has left him fully comfortable with regular long-distance travel.

"I think it took me literally a day just to get adjusted because we knew what to expect," the New Yorker said.

"Even now, we're training late in the day because we know the event's going to take place late in the day as well."

"For the most part during this build-up, it's like they [Frampton's team] have been banking on little things to get advantages over me. One minute it's that I was too big for the weight, next minute it's this.

"Instead of focusing more on skill and winning the fight, it's trying to look for the little advantages, but it won't play out that way.

'Not going to be an easy fight'

The 35-year-old added that the fight "plays out differently" in his head each day, but knows that "it's not going to be an easy fight for either" boxer.

"The difference will be who's hungrier, who is more willing?"

"Hopefully by Sunday morning people will just enjoy and say it as a great fight - two gentlemen got in the ring, they brought their best and overall, it was an entertaining fight."

"The moment I was linked with Carl Frampton I gained great support from Ireland and I greatly respect that," he added.

"I just love being around good people.

"Hopefully, down the road I can come over there and share a few laughs with Carl Frampton himself."