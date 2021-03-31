Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Frampton surprised by champion Herring's late arrival in Dubai

Carl Frampton has admitted defeat by Jamel Herring in Saturday's world title bout will end his career but insists: "That's not going to happen".

The 34-year-old Belfast man is aiming to become Ireland's first three-weight world champion in Saturday's WBO super-featherweight bout in Dubai.

"If I lose, I'm retiring because I want to be a world champion again," he said.

"I'd have to go round the houses and get myself into a position to fight for another world title."

Frampton added: "I'm not prepared to do that at 34 years old. But I want to win this fight which I will do. I'm not even thinking about losing."

Speaking to BBC Sport Northern Ireland, Frampton said his training performances in the build-up to Saturday's bout in the United Arab Emirates - including sparring - point to him producing a "legacy-defining fight" against the 35-year-old champion.

"I've been sparring amazingly and it's just been going on an upward trajectory the whole way.

"My last spar was the best I've done. I haven't lost a round of sparring this whole camp.

"If I do what I did on that last spar, I'll win the fight and it won't even be close.

"I'm chomping at the bit now and we're only a couple of days away from it.

"I can't wait for it. I am really up for it. I'm full of confidence. I believe I'm going to win this fight. I don't see how he can beat me. I really don't."

Costello & Bunce weigh up Frampton's chances against Herring

My boxing skills will prove decisive - Frampton

While the New York-born champion is five inches taller than the challenger and also has an estimated reach advantage of nearly three inches, Frampton is convinced his boxing skills will prove decisive.

"Everything going's to play a part. My fighting on the inside, my distance control, timing and speed of hand and foot.

"All these things are going to have to come together and combine perfectly for me to win the fight."

On Tuesday, Frampton expressed surprise at Herring's decision only to arrive in Dubai last Saturday with the Northern Irishman having been in the United Arab Emirates since 16 March.

"He should have been out here before me. It took me over a week to get used to four hours of a time difference," said the former world super-bantamweight and featherweight champion.

"He's travelling from a time difference of 11 hours and he's giving himself a week to get ready for that."

However, Herring dismissed Frampton's comments, which included a claim that the New York-born fighter would face a "struggle to make the weight".

"I've been halfway around the world as a US Marine. The travelling is no issue for me," Herring told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.

"I have a great nutritionist. She maps out everything and I don't think that will be an issue. I'm actually ahead of schedule in terms of making weight."