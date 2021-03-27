Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Dillian Whyte kept alive his hopes of a heavyweight world-title shot by emphatically gaining revenge over Alexander Povetkin with an impressive knockout win in their rematch.

The Briton, 32, showed control and smart timing from the off before a decisive attack in the fourth round.

A right hand sent Povetkin backwards, another sent him into the ropes and a left hook floored him heavily.

He found his feet but was rightly stopped to suffer his third loss.

Only Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko had previously beaten Povetkin in 39 previous fights.

Some questioned if Whyte was right to take an immediate rematch after a horrific knockout defeat by the Russian in August but after four well-crafted rounds, BBC Radio 5 Live commentator Mike Costello said his performance would "reverberate" around the heavyweight division.

