Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Victory sealed the WBA and WBC super flyweight titles for Juan Estrada (pictured in 2019)

Juan Estrada beat Roman Gonzalez on a split decision to be crowned unified super-flyweight world champion.

Judges scored the bout 117-111, 115-113 and 113-115 as Mexico's Estrada avenged his 2012 unanimous decision loss to Gonzalez.

Between them, the pair threw a record of 2,529 punches in a super-flyweight division fight.

"I think I did enough to deserve to win," said Estrada, who finished with a a career-high 1,212 punches.

The Mexican, 30, added: "[He] is a great fighter and I think he deserves a trilogy.

"I knew it was a close fight. I didn't know if I was up or down, but I knew I had to close out the fight in the last two rounds."

Nicaragua's four-division champion Gonzalez said he would welcome a third fight with Estrada, adding: "Whatever happened, happened, but I gave it a great fight."

On the undercard in Dallas, Jessica McCaskill retained her position as undisputed welterweight champion in a unanimous decision win over Cecilia Braekhus.

In a rematch of their 2019 bout - which American McCaskill also won - the judges scores read 100-89, 99-90 and 98-91.

Norway's Braekhus, who reigned as the undisputed women's welterweight champion from 2014 to 2020, rallied after a wobbly start to the bout but it was too late to overcome McCaskill's dominant lead on the judges' cards.

Hiroto Kyoguchi retained his WBA junior flyweight title with a fourth-round stoppage of Axel Aragon Vega.

Mexican Vega appeared to suffer a hand injury after glancing a right hook off Kyoguchi's forehead, having matched his Japanese opponent in the opening rounds.

It was Kyoguchi's third successful defence of the belt he first won against Hekkie Budler in 2018.