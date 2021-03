Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Former undisputed middleweight world champion 'Marvelous' Marvin Hagler has died at the age of 66.

Hagler dominated the middleweight division from 1979 until his controversial defeat by Sugar Ray Leonard in April 1987.

"Today, unfortunately my beloved husband Marvelous Marvin passed away unexpectedly at his home here in New Hampshire," his wife Kay Hagler said. external-link

