British pair Tyson Fury (left) and Anthony Joshua (right) between them hold all of the world heavyweight titles

Britain's Tyson Fury says a heavyweight world title unification fight with compatriot Anthony Joshua is "nowhere near" being finalised.

Fury, 32, claims he has stopped training and is "on holiday".

It comes after Fury's promoter Bob Arum earlier this month said "all the points" to the fight had been been agreed between the fighters.

"Until I've got a date and a load of money in my pocket, there's no fight," Fury told iFL TV.

"There's a lot of things going on that people don't know behind the scenes that can scupper a fight.

"We're nowhere near at the moment."

The all-British bout between WBC champion Fury and Joshua, 31 - who holds the IBF, WBO and WBA titles - will see all four belts contested in a heavyweight fight for the first time.

"I've stopped training now, I'm on holiday," added Fury.

"Do I think the fight will eventually happen sooner or later? Yes. It has to happen. But do I think it's imminent? No. I'm not going to hold my breath for it."

Fury last fought in February 2020 when he claimed the WBC title by beating American Deontay Wilder, who he has not ruled out facing for a third time if talks with Joshua's camp stall.

"I've got two fights this year and I don't care who it's with - Joe Bloggs, Mike Tyson, Fred Flintstone - anybody," he said.

"Don't write Wilder out of the equation, I could be having the trilogy fight with him yet. There is a lot going on behind the scenes and Wilder could be next."

He added that he will never box in Britain again, saying: "My home city now is Vegas, I've had my last three fights there. I intend to stay there and end my career over there."