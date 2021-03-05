Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Chisora and Parker hope to fight on 1 May

British heavyweight Derek Chisora and former world champion Joseph Parker have agreed to fight on 1 May after a friendly exchange on FaceTime.

Chisora was filmed repeatedly phoning Parker earlier this week but the New Zealand fighter did not pick up given it was 2am in his time zone.

When the pair did connect on FaceTime, Chisora, 37, told Parker, 29, he was "ready to rock and roll" on 1 May.

"I've been trying to get hold of you, son," Chisora told his rival.

Parker replied: "Listen, you've been trying to get hold of me at 2am.

"Are you ready to go 1 May? I am ready to rock and roll too. Let's make it happen."

Parker - who held the WBO world heavyweight title before a points defeat to Anthony Joshua - was poised to face Chisora in October 2019 but withdrew after being bitten by a spider.

The withdrawal is still on Chisora's mind and after raising the issue during their call he eventually asked Parker to "pinky promise" they would fight on 1 May.

"Here's Joe FaceTiming me and he's definitely confirming the fight's happening," explained Chisora, while holding a phone showing a smiling Parker up to the camera.

The fight is yet to be officially confirmed but Chisora ended the call by stating the pair will instruct their legal representatives to move things forward.

Parker overcame compatriot Junior Fa on 27 February to take his record to 28 wins and two defeats.

He continues to seek a route back to a shot at one of the heavyweight division's champions - currently Joshua and Tyson Fury.

Chisora lost to Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk in October and has 32 wins from 42 fights as a professional.