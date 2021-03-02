Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Josh Taylor targeted Jose Carlos Ramirez after unifying his division with victory over Regis Prograis

Josh Taylor has announced he and Jose Carlos Ramirez have "put pen to paper" on a world title unification bout.

Scotland's Taylor, 30, is IBF and WBA champion at super-lightweight while Mexico's Ramirez, 28, holds the WBC and WBO belts.

Both men are unbeaten, with Ramirez having won 17 of his 26 fights by knockout.

Taylor, who has 13 KOs from 17 bouts, did not detail a date or venue in his tweet.