Anthony Cacace defeated Sam Bowen in November 2019 to take the British super-featherweight belt off the Englishman

Anthony Cacace's British super-featherweight bout with Lyon Woodstock has been cancelled after the English boxer tested positive for Covid-19.

Cacace's title defence was set to take place at the Copper Box Arena in London on Saturday.

A last-minute bid to find a replacement fighter for Woodstock failed.

The bout was originally scheduled for last summer but was postponed when the Belfast fighter suffered an infection after dental work.

The Apache was set for his first title defence since he defeated Sam Bowen in November 2019 to take the British super-featherweight belt off the Englishman.

Cacace, 32, is now travelling back to Northern Ireland ahead of a potential return to the ring in March.