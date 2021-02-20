Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Britain's Josh Kelly suffered the first defeat of his professional career as Russian David Avanesyan defended his European welterweight title.

The fight, postponed three times from its original 2018 date, produced some frenetic action at Wembley Arena.

Kelly, 26, with 10 wins and a draw, shook his 32-year-old opponent with a left hook in round two.

But Avanesyan cut Kelly's eye in the same round and constant pressure saw the towel thrown in during round six.

