Walker's successes in recent years have included European Games gold in 2019

Lisburn boxer Kurt Walker now looks on the cusp of fulfilling his Olympic boxing dream in Tokyo after it seemed 11 months ago that his chance had gone.

The featherweight had won medals for Ireland and Northern Ireland all over the globe only to slip up in Olympic qualifiers in London last March.

Walker was beaten by Germany's Hamsat Shadalov and two days later Covid-19 led to the tournament being halted.

But this week came news that Walker's previous heroics will be rewarded.

"They don't have time to squeeze in the world qualifier now in the current climate," says Walker of the final chance tournament which was going to offer the few remaining berths for Tokyo.

It would not have been a place any prospective Olympic contender would have wanted to be amid the vagaries of amateur boxing judging.

"They are going to go back to the ranking points that have been achieved since the Rio Olympics.

"Thankfully for me I've built up enough points that no-one can really catch me who hasn't qualified so I'm well ahead on the ranking points and it looks good for me."

'I want to see it in writing first'

Granted, Walker still wants to see the new Olympic qualification policies totally firmed up before he can rest entirely easy on the subject.

"I'm not celebrating yet. I want to see it in writing first because if they are able to change something like that, you never know what could happen again."

But if it comes down to ranking points, Walker's excellence over the last four years will see him on the plane to Tokyo - that's if the Games indeed do go ahead amid the ongoing uncertainty over Coronavirus.

The Lisburn man started off his run of major medals by winning bronze at the 2017 European Championships and European Union Championships gold and Commonwealth Games silver followed in 2018 before he took the biggest win of his career at the European Games in Belarus a year later.

After his run of successes, his split-decision defeat in London last March came as a jolt but after his return home, there was no time to brood on his sporting misfortune when his daughter Layla was born three months prematurely.

"She was in the hospital for three months and I had to go there every day. My mind was kept busy with her," Walker told BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound.

"She's brilliant now. She was nine months old two days ago and she's flying."

By the autumn, Walker was back in the routine of travelling down to the National Institute in Dublin on Monday mornings for a week of training before his return home to Layla and company for the weekend.

"I've been lucky over the last four or five months as I've had an exemption (to train as an elite athlete). A lot of people haven't got that luck. They've been stuck in the house so I'm thankful for that."

Kurt Walker also won silver for Northern Ireland at the 2018 Commonwealth Games

'On my day I can't be beaten'

This week's good news from the global boxing authorities has only increased Walker's motivation for the months ahead.

"I'm only just kind of coming into it so I still have a bit of weight to drop and get a bit sharper. I have five months until the Olympics so I have plenty of time to sharpen everything up."

As for his ambitions in Japan, well....it's quite simple.....he aims to emulate Michael Carruth's Barcelona Olympics performance and Katie Taylor's London 2012 feat by winning gold for Ireland.

"A gold medal would be my ambition 100%. That's my goal.

"I think on my day I can't be beaten and I've proved it many's a time so I'm just hoping I can have a good tournament."

After the devastation of last March in London, it would be some turnaround.