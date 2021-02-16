Last updated on .From the section Boxing



Carl Frampton's long-awaited WBO world super-featherweight bout with Jamel Herring is set to be postponed, BBC Sport understands.

The Northern Irishman's attempt to become a three-weight world champion was due to take place on 27 February in London.

However it is understood the bout has now been pushed back with a view to be rescheduled within the next six weeks.

Official confirmation is expected over the coming days.

The behind-closed-doors fight was originally scheduled to take place in the middle of 2020 before being delayed because of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Frampton, 33, stopped Darren Traynor in an interim fight in August, his only bout of 2020. American fighter Herring overcame Jonathan Oquendo after a disqualification in Las Vegas.

The Belfast boxer became world champion at super-bantamweight in September 2014 when he defeated Kiko Martinez at the Titanic Quarter and became a two-weight world champion in the first of two featherweight encounters with Leo Santa Cruz in the USA two years later.

In August 2017, Frampton's bout with Andres Gutierrez was called off after the Mexican slipped in the shower. The Jackal was forced to pull out of his bout with Emmanuel Dominguez in August 2019 after a large concrete ornament in a hotel lobby accidentally struck his left hand and fractured his metacarpal.