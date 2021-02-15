Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Craig McEvoy, left, was involved in the success of Charlie Flynn, centre, and world champion Josh Taylor at the 2014 Commonwealth Games

Boxing Scotland national coach and performance director Craig McEvoy insists "there is light at the end of the tunnel" for the nation's boxers.

Covid-19 pandemic has restricted progress for athletes while rival countries have continued with national championships.

But McEvoy says plans put in place last year have kept aspiring boxers on track.

"It gives me sleepless nights, and I don't say that lightly," he said.

"Our competition internationally, I could name 10 countries who have had their national championships in the last six months.

"We were excited about creating the next Josh Taylor, but the handbrake is now on. Our opposition throughout Eastern Europe and Asia have been cracking on.

"However, we're putting strategies in place. We all have to play our part and there is light at the end of the tunnel."

Clubs throughout Scotland provide a lifeline for many communities. However, with lockdown, that support has been removed for many amateur fighters.

Boxing Scotland has been doing all it can to maintain that connection, with online training sessions being posted on social media and carried out via Zoom.

"Covid has hit our poorest communities hard. Boxing is right up there for clubs and communities, it has a massive impact," McEvoy added.

"Boxing clubs are a hub. It's a lot more inclusive and it has a massive effect.

"I am getting sleepless nights because the next generation are handicapped by not being in their clubs, but if we are all united, there is no doubt in my mind we will hit the ground running when we get the chance."