Warrington raised Lara's hand after his shock win

Josh Warrington suffered a fractured jaw, perforated ear drum and damaged shoulder in his shock defeat to Mexico's Mauricio Lara.

The British featherweight was floored in round four at Wembley Arena before being knocked out in the ninth.

He was taken to hospital close to the venue for checks but was at home in Leeds on Sunday to celebrate his twin daughters' third birthday.

The extent of his shoulder injury is not clear without further examination.

In the immediate aftermath, promoter Eddie Hearn told IFL TV he had spoken to Warrington prior to his hospital visit, adding: "He couldn't believe what had happened really. You could tell he was concussed. He has to rest. We told him and the board told him he must go to hospital.

"He will be back. It's going to take him a while as it was a brutal fight. If there's a rematch it will be epic. Right now it's about making sure he's fit, safe and healthy so he can recover."

Lara waved medics into the ring seconds after flooring Warrington and inflicting the first defeat of his 31-fight career.

The 22-year-old was a huge underdog given Warrington's pre-fight price with bookmakers of 1-25.

Those close to the Leeds fighter say he took a heavy punch in the opening round and never recovered.

In the fourth he was floored and could barely hold his feet for the remainder of the round, prompting some boxers and pundits to suggest the fight should have been stopped then.