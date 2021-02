Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Lewis Richardson beat Croatia's Noa Jezek to win in Debrecen

British fighters Harvey Lambert, Lewis Richardson and Frazer Clarke secured gold at the Bocskai Memorial Tournament in Hungary.

Middleweight Richardson beat Noa Jezek via split decision while welterweight Lambert defeated Miroslav Kapuler Ischelenko.

Super-heavyweight Clarke was awarded gold after opponent Nikoloz Degazde pulled out.

Welsh middleweight Lauren Price had to settle for silver after losing a split decision to Nouchka Fontijn.

Featherweight Nico Leivars, lightweight Gemma Richardson and welterweight Rosie Eccles had already secured bronze medals.