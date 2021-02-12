Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Rob Burrow was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in December 2019

Leeds fighter Josh Warrington will show his support for Rob Burrow by having the rugby league legend's famous shirt number on his shorts for Saturday's featherweight fight against Mauricio Lara at Wembley Arena.

Warrington had wanted Burrow, who has motor neurone disease (MND), to accompany him for his ring walk.

However, current Covid-19 restrictions mean that is not possible.

Warrington said he was still determined to recognise "inspiration" Burrow.

His shorts will feature the number seven - the same number ex-Leeds Rhinos player Burrow wore for 16 years.

"It has become tradition I share the ring walk with a Leeds legend," said Warrington.

"There was only ever going to be one man for my next fight if restrictions would have allowed."

Burrow was diagnosed with MND in December 2019, just two years after ending his playing career.