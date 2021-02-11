Warrington takes on Mexico's Mauricio Lara at Wembley Arena

Britain's Josh Warrington says he will make a Christmas video showing off a new world title less than 12 months on from giving up 'champion' status.

The featherweight vacated the IBF world title in January after being told he had to face mandatory challenger Kid Galahad for a second time.

Now pursuing his own path, he takes on Mexico's Mauricio Lara on Saturday.

"I'm very confident I will win another one," said undefeated Warrington, who has not fought in almost 16 months.

Warrington, 30, told 5 Live Boxing: "I worked hard for that IBF belt. Three defences later, it didn't matter to me that we had to vacate because we are on a journey.

"The way the market is these days with YouTubers headlining shows, people just want to see entertaining fights.

"My mates were texting me saying 'what's happened Josh?' And I'm saying 'it's alright, these big fights are still going to happen'.

"I can see myself doing a video at Christmas saying 'I told you all didn't I. You laughed at me for giving up the IBF belt, so here's the ring magazine belt and here's the WBC belt.'"

Featherweight world champions WBC WBC IBF WBO Super champion: Leo Santa Cruz Gary Russell Jr. Vacant Emanuel Navarrete Regular champion: Xu Can

The roadmap to glory

Warrington and promoter Eddie Hearn have a three-fight roadmap in mind against China's Xu Can, American Gary Russell Jr and Mexico's Emanuel Navarrete.

They hope those contests would allow for an outdoor bout at Headingley Stadium and a Las Vegas trip where Leeds' first world boxing champion could take his army of fans to the US and perhaps create the kind of noise Ricky Hatton's following did more than a decade ago.

First though, he must justify being a 1-25 favourite against Lara.

Hearn said: "I hate having these conversations with him when I know he's got some bloke coming here to change his life and who's thinking 'if I beat Josh Warrington I'm going to fight Navarrete for a fortune' given it would be two Mexicans."

Warrington - undefeated in 30 bouts - says he has trained meticulously for 16 months and has enjoyed the "luxury" of now operating from a gym one mile from his home rather than travelling 100 miles a day to complete two sessions.

"I've covered about 140 rounds of sparring," he told 5 Live Boxing's Mike Costello.

"When I'm hitting bags and pads I'm on over 100 punches a round. My body fat is around 8%. I'm doing a lot more stretching than ever before and I wish I had done that sooner. I'm even getting out of bed after a hard day and I feel like I can walk down the stairs without holding the banister".

'A different kind of animal'

Warrington has 30 fights and 30 wins as a professional

Since his last fight, a mural of Warrington has been painted in Leeds city centre and he continues to be perplexed at how his two-year-old twin daughters seem disinterested when he points it out to them each time they pass.

His passionate following from the city means he has grown used to raucous crowds at fight nights and so meeting Lara in a fan-free Covid-secure bubble could prove a shock to the system.

Lara has fought five times since Warrington was last in the ring and many in boxing feel the 22-year-old underdog's best hope rests on whether the former champion gets complacent or feels some ring rust.

"I feared my head would forget fight mode," Warrington added.

"But the last two weeks I noticed it at home. I noticed I don't fall asleep when my head hits the pillow.

"I'm building this guy up as a monster. I was watching clips of him yesterday and there was sweat coming off me. This is the man who is coming to stop my dream, who is wanting to take away luxuries I can give my kids.

"He has an opportunity and I am not going to let it happen. You have to become a different kind of animal."