World champion Price inspired by memory of late grandad

Lauren Price and Rosie Eccles are both guaranteed bronze medals after advancing to the semi-finals of the Bocskai Memorial Tournament in Hungary.

Eccles, 24, beat Hungary's Nora Halasz in the quarter-finals of the welterweight division.

Middleweight Price, the 26-year-old World, Commonwealth and European Games champion, beat Lithuania's Gabriele Stonkute.

Price is in competitive action for the first time in 16 months.