Liam Williams stopped Alantez Fox in 2019. Fox has previously take Demetrius Andrade the 12-round distance

Wales' Liam Williams is set to face WBO middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade in the USA in April after terms were finally agreed between the two camps.

The WBO ordered purse bids for the bout in March 2020, before Covid-19 caused disruption across the sporting world.

The WBO had set a new deadline of 10 February, 2021, but promoters Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn have now announced an agreement for the fight.

The contest is set to be staged in April with a venue to be announced.

Providence, Rhode Island, Andrade's hometown, is a possible location as Williams bids to beat a fighter with a 29-0 unbeaten record.

Williams, 27, has won seven successive fights since back-to-back losses to Liam Smith in 2017.

His only contest in 2020 saw him stop Andrew Robinson in one round.