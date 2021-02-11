Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Warrington kicks off the first of five fight nights on BBC Radio 5 Live

Josh Warrington's first bout after 16 months of inactivity will be broadcast by BBC Radio 5 Live as part of a five-fight commentary deal.

The Briton takes on Mexico's Mauricio Lara at Wembley Arena on Saturday.

BBC Radio 5 Live will also broadcast fights featuring Britain's Josh Kelly on 20 February, Dillian Whyte on 6 March, Lawrence Okolie on 20 March and Conor Benn on 10 April.

Commentator Mike Costello said the deal features the UK's best talent.

Costello, who will be ringside to commentate on Warrington's bout with Lara, said: "Josh Warrington has been involved in a couple of the most exciting nights of my career as a commentator and it'll be a privilege to be ringside as he returns to the ring.

"This series of fight nights showcases some of the best talent in the country, emerging and established, delivering momentum in what is likely to be a very important year for the sport."

Among the bouts in that series will be a rematch between Whyte and Alexander Povetkin.

Russia's Povetkin rose from the canvas twice to earn a stunning knockout victory over Whyte last August, damaging the Briton's hopes of a WBC world heavyweight title shot.

"Dillian Whyte and Alexander Povetkin produced three knockdowns in little over four rounds last time and there's so much at stake again, in a heavyweight scene buzzing with possibilities," Costello said.

"Lawrence Okolie has a chance to become Britain's latest world champion and two of the headliners, Josh Kelly and Conor Benn, are under pressure to win and face one another in what could be one of the outstanding domestic clashes of 2021."

Five fight nights on 5 Live Fight (UK unless stated) Date Weight/title Josh Warrington v Mauricio Lara (Mex) 13 Feb Featherweight Josh Kelly v David Avanesyan (Rus) 20 Feb Avanesyan defends European welterweight title Dillian Whyte v Alexander Povetkin (Rus) 6 March Heavyweight Lawrence Okolie v Krzysztof Glowacki (Pol) 20 March For vacant WBO world cruiserweight title Conor Benn v Samuel Vargas (Col) 10 April Welterweight

Warrington's fight with Lara is his first since vacating the IBF world featherweight title in order to pursue his chosen career path rather than face mandatory challenger Kid Galahad.

The bout is key to Warrington's plan to target big names at his weight in American Gary Russell Jr, China's Can Xu and Emanuel Navarrete of Mexico.

Whyte's rematch with Povetkin is also a key moment in the British heavyweight's career.

Povetkin caused a huge upset by landing that knockout win in August and a repeat result would leave Whyte facing questions over his direction in the heavyweight division.