Kid Galahad and Jazza Dickens are set for an all-British contest for the vacant IBF world featherweight title.

Former champion Josh Warrington gave up the title in January after holding the belt since May 2018.

Galahad, 30, lost to Warrington in 2019 but will have a second shot at a world title against Liverpool's Dickens, 29.

Management company MTK Global announced they had won the rights to stage the fight and said a date and venue would be announced "in due course".

Galahad beat Dickens with a 10th-round stoppage when they fought for the British title at super-bantamweight in 2013.

The Sheffield fighter has just one defeat in 28 outings as a professional, while Dickens has 30 wins and three defeats on his record.