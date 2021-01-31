Last updated on .From the section Boxing

British and Commonwealth champion Lee McGregor (right) has tested positive for Covid-19

Lee McGregor's European bantamweight title fight with Karim Guerfi has been postponed for a third time.

The pair were set to meet on Saturday 6 February in Dubai, but due to the travel restrictions between the UK and the UAE a new date will need to be set.

Originally the a date was set for November, but the Scot tested positive for Covid-19.

The re-arranged date was also called off after the British Boxing Board of Control cancelled all January fights.

The Edinburgh fighter took his record to nine straight wins with a stoppage of Ryan Walker in August.

Guerfi (29-4) reclaimed the European crown last November.