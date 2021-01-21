Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Lee McGregor (right) is unbeaten after nine professional fights

Lee McGregor's twice-postponed European bantamweight title fight with Frenchman Karim Guerfi has now been rescheduled for 6 February in Dubai.

Originally scheduled for November, the fight was called off when the Scot tested positive for Covid-19.

A 22 January date also fell through when all British boxing was suspended for the month as Covid cases rose.

Now promoter MTK Global has moved three of its next four shows to the United Arab Emirates.

McGregor's contest with Guerfi will be joined on the bill by Irishman Sean McComb's fight against Wales' Gavin Gwynne for the vacant Commonwealth lightweight title, with some of Dubai's best local talent also featuring on the card.

In Dubai on 12 March, Lewis Crocker defends his WBO European welterweight title against Germany's Deniz Ilbay on 12 March and is joined on the bill by fellow Northern Irishman Tyrone McKenna, who meets undefeated super-lightweight Zhankosh Turarov.

On that same card, Irishman Gary Cully and another talent from Kazakhstan, Viktor Kotochigov, will fight for the vacant WBO European lightweight title.