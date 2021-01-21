Shields won Olympic gold in 2012 and 2016 and has dubbed herself 'The Greatest Woman of All Time'

Claressa Shields says she is prepared "to smoke" rival Savannah Marshall and says the British fighter should feel "ashamed" for calling her out.

Shields fights Marie-Eve Dicaire on 5 March and a win will see her hold all four light-middleweight world titles.

The American has previously held all four at middleweight and no fighter - male or female - has held 'undisputed' status in two weight categories.

"It's just more history to be made," Shields, 25, told BBC World Service.

'Baby girl you have a lot of catching up to do'

Marshall (left) won the WBO world middleweight title in October

Britain's Marshall, 29, beat Shields in an amateur bout in 2012 and having now become a world champion herself in claiming the WBO middleweight title, she hopes they can face off again as professionals.

In a revealing interview in which Shields also outlined her ambitions in mixed martial arts, she said of Marshall: "I have to rate Marshall as a six out of 10, six being a little above average.

"I won the Olympics twice, she was there. I won the World Championships as an amateur twice, she was there. She wasn't on the podium.

"She is using my name to help sell her fights. No-one cares about her fighting. People say 'who is the girl who beat Shields?' Then she barks and barks and barks, people give her attention.

"I'll go over to England and smoke her or she can come over to the US and I'll smoke her here. It's not really going to be hard and she knows that.

"Claressa Shields ain't ducking no smoke. And she should be ashamed of herself. She's just won her first belt. Now she's trying to tell her world that I'm afraid of her. Baby girl, you have a lot of catching up to do. You should be very ashamed."

'I'll be top-tier in MMA too'

Shields has 10 wins from 10 professional bouts

In 2017, Shields told BBC Sport about dealing with poverty and sexual abuse in her childhood.

She has set about chasing records as a professional and her last win saw her become the fastest fighter - male or female - to win world titles in three weight categories. She eclipsed the mark of 12 fights - set by Vasyl Lomachenko and Kosei Tanaka - by reaching the landmark in 10.

When she faces Canada's Dicaire in Flint, Michigan, she will feature in the first women's fight to headline a pay-per-view card since Laila Ali fought Jacqui Frazier-Lyde in 2001.

She will put her WBC and WBO belts on the line, Dicaire will risk the IBF title and the WBA strap will also be up for grabs, meaning Shields could become the first person to become undisputed champion in two divisions since boxing went to four main belts.

Her intention is to then compete in a mixed martial arts bout in June while continuing to pursue further honours in the boxing ring.

"I'd be able to say I'm the best women's fighter in the world," added Shields. "It's not even about boxing no more, it's women's fighting period.

"I already know I'm top tier in boxing. To have the possibility to do that shows I'm not afraid to start at the bottom and work my way up to the top. I've done it in boxing, it's no different in MMA. Soon I'll be a top-tier MMA fighter.

"It's about saying I'm the greatest ever. Would a Katie Taylor, a Manny Pacquiao, an Errol Spence Jr or an Anthony Joshua - would they stop boxing or mix it with MMA and work their way up?

"So I am setting the bar higher and showing you don't have to be afraid to do anything."