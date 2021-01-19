Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Stacey Copeland won the inaugural Commonwealth Boxing Council super-welterweight belt

Commonwealth super-welterweight champion Stacey Copeland has retired from boxing at the age of 39, citing ongoing injury problems.

The Manchester fighter had a successful amateur career, with three ABA titles and a European silver among her haul.

She won all five professional bouts, and gained the commonwealth title against Mapule Ngubane in 2018.

"It's not by choice but, because my body can no longer continue, my time as an athlete at an end," Copeland said. external-link

"I can't imagine life without competitive sport, without the spark, the feeling, and all that it gives us, and while I know there is life after sport, right now it doesn't feel like anything in life will ever be quite as good. But my overwhelming feeling is one of gratitude."

In addition to boxing, Copeland also played football for England at under-18 level, and runs a sport-themed charity project called Pave the Way.