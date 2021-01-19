The Notorious, Jake Paul and fame in boxing - Meet McGregor's sparring partner Moran

Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Moran drew the attention of internet star Jake Paul while sparring Conor McGregor in Dubai

Dylan Moran was fast asleep when he was thrown into the middle of an online frenzy.

The 26-year-old county Waterford boxer is well-used to putting in the hard yards, waiting for his chance to shine.

He has quietly fought his way to a 15-1 professional record, motivated by the belief that the performances and wins will eventually deliver opportunity and recognition.

Moran insists that he does not, and never has, feel hard done by in this regard. It is the way the game works - mostly.

That is why he felt a certain degree of vindication when Conor McGregor's team came calling.

McGregor was in need of a sparring partner with which to tune his striking before his hotly-anticipated UFC return this weekend.

Moran was flown out to Portugal and is now with the team in the United Arab Emirates, where he has earned the full respect of arguably the biggest name in Irish sport today.

The public show of respect from McGregor was, admits Moran, a satisfying feather in the cap.

However less welcome, and less expected, was the input of another party with an online following well into the millions.

Enter Jake Paul. The YouTube star using his online clout to forge out a career in prize-fighting, and specifically seeking a bout with McGregor, for whom he insists there is a $50m cheque waiting upon agreeing to the contest.

In his latest attempt to goad the Dubliner, Paul zeroed in external-link on Moran - using footage from the Waterford man's only professional defeat to insinuate McGregor was not training alongside high-calibre fighters.

'He hasn't done it, has he?'

"I woke up and my phone was just flooded with notifications and I didn't know what was going on," laughs Moran.

"I clicked on the video and 30 seconds in I knew what he was getting at: My loss in America.

"I was like 'nah, he hasn't done it, has he?'"

Moran does not need reminded that there are two sides to fighting at the top level: Promoting and boxing.

Where he has already built a reputable CV on the boxing front, he is yet to become a household name. In this regard he acknowledges that Paul's video can serve as a positive.

But there is a more irksome angle at hand; one in which Paul, whose opponents to date have consisted of two YouTubers and retired NBA player Nate Robinson, can call into question the craft that Moran has bled to perfect for years.

Paul recently knocked out former NBA player Nate Robinson

"Jake's had a pop at a couple of fighters around the world and what annoys me is that the fight game is nothing to be joked about," Moran says.

"I know what goes into it and what's asked of people to progress, it's a mad business.

"It's a tough game and to see this guy swanning around America, doesn't know what it's like to have it tough, disrespecting guys over the internet and thinking there's not going to be a backlash off it.

"I don't like that part of it, Jake Paul wouldn't last a round in the ring with me, I don't need to say that.

"Credit to the fella, he makes a lot of money. He's good at what he does, he makes videos, he doesn't fight.

"I can't make videos so I don't make them, he can't fight, so don't fight. Stay in your own lane, it's simple."

McGregor 'the Michael Jordan of our generation'

Among those to jump to Moran's defence was McGregor's coach John Kavanagh, whose contribution served as a reminder of the task at hand in Dubai.

While not open to hearing professional feedback from the Paul camp, words of encouragement from were further affirmation that he remains on the right path.

McGregor is returning to the Octagon to face Dustin Poirier, as he seeks to take another step towards regaining a belt.

Amid the surreal experience Moran has been focused on the job at hand, intent on improving his own game while learning off the most talked about Irish fighter in history.

"He's the Michael Jordan of this generation," says Moran.

"It's some of the best sparring I've had, most enjoyable. We just kind of gelled.

"Conor's hands are unreal, it's like a chess match - some high-class boxing.

Moran has impressed McGregor in the build up the The Notorious One's UFC contest against Dustin Poirier

"He is probably one of the hardest workers I've come across, and that's something I pride myself on.

"It's amazing to see a guy at the stage in life that he's at, to be able to still put the work in like that."

Regardless of this weekend's result, McGregor can be assured of continued fanfare for his future contests.

Moran knows that is not his reality, at least not yet. That sits just fine with him, though, as the experience with McGregor, and by association with Jake Paul, is another step forward in his own climb.

"It's a been a lifetime of fighting, a lifetime of training, it's no secret that I've had the hard come-up," he says.

"I haven't had them big promoters or the easy route so to speak, life's not fair.

"I just got to it, I worked hard and slowly but surely it's starting to pay off for me.

"The tide is starting to turn, thank God."