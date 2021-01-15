The World's Strongest Man versus the Quiet Man - Ward ready to meet The Mountain

Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Hafthor Bjornsson is a household name in strongman but a boxing rookie

"Everyone thinks I've lost the plot, no-one more-so than my wife."

Steven Ward is no stranger to rolling the dice. If you're risk averse by nature, boxing is not the game for you.

That said, even for 30-year-old Belfast cruiserweight Ward, his upcoming venture inside the ring marks a peculiar leap.

Standing in the opposite corner from Ward on Saturday night in Dubai will be Iceland's Hafthor Bjornsson as they battle in an exhibition bout.

Better known perhaps as the 2018 World's Strongest Man. Or simply as 'The Mountain'.

Bjornsson's sheer size and presence saw him gain worldwide notoriety in the role of Ser Gregor Clegane in HBO's Game of Thrones.

The Icelander's moniker is not ironic. He is 2.05m (6ft 9in) tall and weighs in at around 156kg (24.5 stone).

For comparison, Ward's cruiserweight opponents weigh roughly 91kg - and having spent most of his professional career at light-heavyweight he is most used to fighting those around the 79kg mark.

Bjornsson won the 2018 World's Strongest Man and set a new deadlift world record last year

"The first time I met him, the lift doors open, he dips down and comes out sideways because he's so wide," laughs Ward.

"He's tall, but it's the width from his chest to his back and shoulder to shoulder."

The backstory to the fight is perhaps not peculiar as the match-up on paper might suggest.

Bjornsson has signed up to face long-time strongman rival and 2017 world champion Eddie Hall in what is being dubbed 'the heaviest fight in history' in September.

Although considerably lighter, Ward's similar height to Hall and availability was deemed good enough to set up a three-round exhibition as Bjornsson steps up his training.

"We thought it was a great fit even though there's a huge size difference there, but there's also a huge difference in skill as well," explains Bjornsson.

It is still a hugely unusual proposition, but it makes sense for the Icelander. What's in it for the Northern Irishman know as the 'Quiet Man'?

"Life's about taking risks and taking opportunities, this is one that was handed to me," says Ward, who like all boxers had his career and earning potential thrown off course by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"This is an opportunity that was handed to me. A bit of a mad one like, but sure why not?"

'I've replaced my boxing shoes with a pair of runners'

Exhibition fights are not a new phenomenon in boxing, although recent years have seen a rise in the number of heavily-publicised contests involving celebrities drawn to a sport where there is exposure and money to be made from driving their sizeable audiences to pay-per-view platforms.

For die-hard fight fans such events do not sit easily. "You don't play boxing" is often the warning.

In the case of Bjornsson versus Ward however, neither participant appears interested in building their meeting into something that it is not.

The pre-fight bravado has been non-existent, and the pretence of a personal rivalry between the pair has not even been attempted.

Instead both men seem genuinely intrigued by what is a potentially interesting equation.

Ward's skill-set is of such a higher level that the contest would not get off the ground were he not facing a man who can make a claim to being the single strongest man on earth.

Ward has a 13-1 professional record

The Belfast man will back himself with some degree of confidence to dodge any punches but acknowledges that walking onto one shot from the 156kg frame of Bjornsson would present all manner of problems.

"I've replaced my boxing boots with a pair of runners," says Ward.

"The plan is just to do a full Forrest Gump around the ring for nine minutes."

Bjornsson, too, is authentically interested to see if he can lay a glove on a man who he concedes inhabits a different stratosphere in terms of boxing ability.

If there is something to be said for the Icelander aside from his physical attributes, it is that although he may lack pugilistic experience, he is no stranger to the concrete mindset required to be elite in a discipline.

"There's obviously a lot of people that don't support other athletes going into boxing, but I'm not claiming that I'm professional, not at all," he says.

"We'll see if the power is going to overcome the speed of Stephen's. The speed and experience, he obviously has so much experience, he's been fighting since he was a kid," he accepts.

"I don't have the mindset of 'I can't win'. Even though the odds might be against my favour I would never go into anything thinking that I would lose. That's just not me, I wasn't born that way."

The techniques are all new for 'Thor', but the required discipline and steely determination are much more familiar.

Last year, he set a new world deadlifting record by lifting 501kg. Of all the questions before the contest, Bjornsson's ability to delve into the deepest parts of himself to find an elite level is not one.

It is with this zeal that he is approaching his new venture. He has dropped 50kg in the last six months as he seeks a more mobile physique.

"To become great you have to be obsessed in everything," he says.

"You have to be so focused and so dedicated to be willing to put in the hours, the work. To see the results, come in every single day.

"I wouldn't call myself a boxer, even though in my head I would because this is my obsession now."

The bout between the Mountain and the Quiet Man is unlikely to catapult itself into the pantheon of legendary fights.

But, crucially, it was never intended to.