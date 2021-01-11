Last updated on .From the section Boxing

British boxing was previously suspended in April 2019 because of the coronavirus pandemic

British boxing is set to resume in mid-February after being suspended at the start of the year.

All professional bouts scheduled for January were cancelled by the British Boxing Board of Control because of a national increase in coronavirus cases.

In a statement on Monday, it said: "The British Boxing Board of Control will be resuming boxing tournaments under its jurisdiction in the middle of February.

"Dates and venues to be confirmed in due course."

The suspension was announced on 3 January. Two days later, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a new lockdown in England, although elite sport has been allowed to continue.

Fights called off in January included Scot Lee McGregor's European bantamweight title fight against Frenchman Karim Guerfi, and English welterweight Josh Kelly's European title fight with Russian David Avanesyan.

Promoter Eddie Hearn tweeted: external-link "Great news! We will be announcing 5 UK shows this week, can't wait to get started."