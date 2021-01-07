'Joyfully' jumping towards the 2028 Olympics - despite all the odds

Ella Thompson is hoping to emulate Irish boxing icon Katie Taylor

The Irish Athletic Boxing Association has postponed January's elite boxing championships due to continuing government Covid-19 restrictions across Ireland.

This means a lack of competition for the IABA's high performance team before the rescheduled Olympic qualifier in London this April.

Many youth championships have also been cancelled but although boxing clubs are closed, 12-year-old Ella 'Joyful' Thompson is still holding out long-term hope for the Olympics.

The Co. Meath prospect is thinking even further ahead than this summer's resheduled games in Tokyo, and is determined to become a gold medallist in boxing at the 2028 Olympics.

'She bust Katie Taylor in the mouth!'

Thompson wants to follow in her idol Katie Taylor's footsteps, having had the chance to meet Taylor through RTE's Late Late Toy Show in 2019.

During a session of light 'schoolboy sparring' the mini-pugilist even got a clean back-hand through on the undisputed lightweight champion.

"They were only meant to be touching each other's shoulders, and Ella being Ella, bust Katie in the mouth," Thompson's father Cliff recalled.

"I thought, Ella's after breaking Katie's tooth or something.

"Katie being Katie and a boxer being a boxer, turned around and caught Ella flush in the face with a hook and she looked at me and I looked at Katie. And she said, 'Jesus she can take a punch, can't she?'"

Not many people get to assault their heroes, but Ella was sure to say she "didn't mean to", although did note that Taylor's tooth was "really hard".

Thompson began boxing when she was nine, after tagging along to a session with her cousin, Elice Elliott, a five-time All-Ireland amateur boxing champion.

Having partaken in kickboxing since she was four, she decided boxing was the sport for her after watching one of Taylor's fights.

Only 12-year-old girl in Ireland part of pro-boxing gym

Thompson fights out of Dunboyne Amateur Boxing Club but is also part of O'Rourke's professional boxing gym in Dublin, making her the only 12-year-old girl in Ireland to be part of a pro-boxing gym.

She cannot go to either due to the Republic of Ireland's current lockdown restrictions, but has remained positive, stating, "We will get through it, and once we get through it we're going to be like, BOOM, here we are.

"My goal is the Olympics in 2028 and then after that, I might go professional. But my big, main goal is the Olympics. I want to be an Olympic gold medallist."

Thompson had been getting ready for the European Youth Championships supposed to be held in Belfast at the end of 2020, but like many sporting events they have been postponed until some time this year.

Ella and father Cliff have grand ambitions once boxing can continue when Covid-19 restrictions are lifted

The same goes for the Leinster and All-Ireland competitions, which she was also gearing towards.

Nonetheless, she is adamant to not let this deter her training and goals.

"Ella has one advantage that other people might not, which is me: her coach at home. We turn the kitchen into a ring, the sitting room into a ring, outside into the gym - anywhere we get, we do it," said Ella's father.

"Something Ella has over a lot of people is her desire. She has a beautiful innocence in her, but step in the ring and she flips a switch."

Why any female of any age should 'give boxing a go'

Giving some advice to any generation of women that is considering taking up boxing, Ella said: "If you believe in yourself and put your mind to it, you will be able to do anything. And don't be scared, because it's great craic!

"If you get hit in the face and you're like 'oh no' just bite down on your gumshield and hit them back!

"Sometimes when you can't be bothered getting up on a Sunday morning to train, I think of the end result. When you think of the end result, you think well that's better than sitting on your bum."

Cliff continued: "If you're reaching for the stars, they're not going to come to you. You have to grab them with both hands. Every opportunity you get. The person standing across you in a ring is just an obstacle, that's all. At the end of the day, it's nothing personal.

"You can't train a heart. You can spar and fight and train, but either you have it or you haven't. And Ella definitely has it."

Cliff also said that Katie Taylor had commented on how "lovely" Ella's boxing nickname 'joyful' is, in comparison with some of the more typical, tough alter-egos that fighters usually give themselves.

"I would call her joyful when she came down the stairs for school each morning, and it's just stuck ever since," her dad recalled.