McGregor has fought just once since beating fellow Scot Kash Farooq to retain the British and Commonwealth titles in November 2019

Lee McGregor says a second postponement of his European bantamweight title fight with Karim Guerfi is frustrating but "just delaying the inevitable".

Originally scheduled for November, the fight was called off when the Scot tested positive for Covid-19.

A 22 January date has now fallen through, with all British boxing suspended for the month.

"I just need to stay as positive and as focused as I can," McGregor, 23, told BBC Scotland.

"When we get the new date, I'll be even more ready. I can't take my foot of the gas.

"It's just delaying the inevitable. I will be the European champion; it's just when."

The Edinburgh fighter teamed up with trainer Ben Davison for his crack at experienced Frenchman Guerfi and admits the first cancellation was "devastating".

"I just had tunnel vision on training and trying to be in the best possible shape come fight night," he explains. "Then 10 days out I tested positive for Covid.

"I was feeling pretty bad; headaches like never before, my energy was totally sapped.

"It didn't worry me too much but I was ill and in bed for a rough couple of days. I completely lost my sense of smell and taste and I've still not got my smell back. It's been driving me insane.

"I've got no other problems though. My fitness is through the roof. I could fight next week if I had to.

"I just want to pick up that European title and push on to life-changing opportunities.

"If I'd won that fight in November, I couldn't see any reason why I wouldn't be challenging for a world title in 2021. Now it depends how long this is going to go on for. If I can get this fight done early in the year, I would still fancy my chances at the back end of the year."