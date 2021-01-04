Last updated on .From the section Boxing

In this week's Fight Talk we look at how the boxing world reacted to Ryan Garcia's win over Luke Campbell in Texas on Saturday night and Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez hints he could work with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing again.

Plus former world champion Oscar de la Hoya calls out Floyd Mayweather for a rematch 14 years after their first fight, and there's sibling tension as Youtuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul describes his brother Logan Paul as a "fake fighter".

'I'm honestly heartbroken' - Campbell loses to Garcia

Just two days into a new year and fight fans were treated to a spectacular and intriguing match-up between Britain's Olympic gold medalist Luke Campbell and one of the most talked about prospects in world boxing, Ryan Garcia.

And it was American Garcia who came out on top in the lightweight tussle, showcasing grit and determination in Texas to survive a second-round knockdown and win by stoppage in the seventh.

Hull fighter Campbell has now lost four of his 24 professional bouts. But there is no shame in coming second best to the likes of Garcia, Ukrainian superstar Vasyl Lomachenko and Venezuelan Jorge Linares - three top-level fighters.

Campbell, as always, was gracious in defeat…

More than just an Instagram fighter

So what about Garcia? There were many question marks over the 22-year-old's credentials going into the clash with Campbell.

Having amassed a huge social media fanbase, including more than 8m Instagram followers, some boxing fans wondered whether Garcia could mix it with the top guys in the division.

But these two British trainers think Garcia - who has now won all 21 of his professional bouts - put to bed any suggestions of being nothing more than a social media celebrity…

Lightweight division is on fire

It was undoubtedly Garcia's biggest performance to date and his victory adds another big American name to the hottest division in world boxing…

Ring Magazine fighter of the year Teofimo Lopez, after his win over Lomachenko in October, holds three of the major world titles at lightweight.

Then there's WBC champion Devin Haney and WBA 'regular' holder Gervonta 'Tank' Davis, who Britain's former cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew picks as his number one…

All are undefeated and under the age of 26; we could have several years of super fights to look forward to, starting with Haney-Garcia.

Haney praised his mandatory challenger's performance and welcomes a potential clash this year…

Canelo to work with Eddie Hearn again?

One man who was ringside to witness Garcia's win was his mentor and pound-for-pound star Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.

The Mexican, who beat Briton Callum Smith in a dominant display last month, will have been particularly impressed by the hook to the body which ended Campbell's night, a shot he and Garcia had been working on in the gym…

Canelo recently parted ways with Golden Boy promoter Oscar de la Hoya - who also represents Garcia.

And as he returned to the live Golden Boy show on Saturday night, Canelo was sporting a face mask with a Matchroom Boxing logo…

Canelo worked with Eddie Hearn's promotional company for the fight against Smith and this could be a strong indication he will do so again, paving the way for a fight against Britain's WBO super-middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders.

De la Hoya eyes Mayweather for comeback bout

It's quite possible that Canelo's face mask will not have gone down too well with De la Hoya - but could they actually settle their feud in the ring?

The former six-division weight champion, 47, is still firm on his plans to return to the ring and said he "would definitely think about" fighting Canelo, but his preference would be American great Floyd Mayweather.

"I've always prided myself in fighting the very best, and why go after the second-best?" De la Hoya told Fight Hub TV.

"Why not go after the guy that beat him? Why not go after Mayweather, for instance, in a revenge fight? That's something that's very intriguing. We'll see how I feel, and then we'll take it from there."

De la Hoya lost a split decision to Mayweather in 2007, fighting two more times the following year before retiring.

It's a rematch most boxing fans would rather not see…

'He's a fake fighter' - Jake Paul takes swipe at brother Logan

Mayweather, meanwhile, has an exhibition bout with Youtuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul to concentrate on, due to take place in February.

The bout sees a legend of the sport, unbeaten in 50 fights, take on a social media celebrity who has fought professionally once, losing to fellow Youtuber KSI in November 2019.

Even Logan's brother is dismissing his sibling's chances.

"It's bad for the sport. I think it's just for clout. My brother's a fake fighter, I'm a real fighter," Jake Paul, who has professional wins over fellow social media star Ali Eson Gib and ex-NBA basketballer Nate Robinson, told TMZ.

And not content with fighting the best boxer of recent years, Logan already has his eyes set on taking on a Hollywood A-lister…

Youtubers talking up their in-ring skills and former legends returning to the sport - it's a new year but very little has changed in boxing.