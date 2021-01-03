Last updated on .From the section Boxing

British boxing was previously suspended in April because of the coronavirus pandemic

British boxing has been suspended for January because of the increase in coronavirus cases.

There were 57,725 confirmed cases of the virus in the UK on Saturday.

The British Boxing Board of Control said events under their jurisdiction would not take place because of the impact a surge in cases has on the NHS.

The decision means Scot Lee McGregor's European bantamweight title fight against Karim Guerfi of France will not take place on 22 January.

Welterweight Josh Kelly's European title fight with Russian David Avanesyan on 30 January is also off.

The BBBofC said a further review would take place later in January.