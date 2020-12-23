Martin Murray lost 120-109 120-109 118-110 against Billy Joe Saunders for the WBO super-middleweight crown

Martin Murray has announced his retirement less than three weeks after his defeat to Billy Joe Sanders.

The Briton, 38, finishes with 39 wins, six defeats and one draw in 46 fights.

Murray won 11 different belts during his career but his unanimous decision defeat against Saunders was his fifth unsuccessful shot at a world title.

"It wasn't the fairytale ending that I'd dreamed of but I'd like to think that I retire with a bit of respect and my health," said Murray.

"When I turned professional I wanted to hang them up without any regrets and taking all opportunities that were put my way and I did just that. I went around the world and fought the best - and pushed them all the way too so I'm happy and proud of what I achieved.

"Boxing has took me to places and given me experiences that I could have only dreamed of. I hope that I'm an example of what you can achieve with hard work and proof that you can always turn your life around if you truly want to."

The St Helens-born boxer had a controversial draw with Felix Sturm in his first world title fight, before a similarly debatable defeat by Sergio Martinez.

Gennady Golovkin inflicted the first stoppage of Murray's career back in 2015.

His fourth title shot, against Arthur Abraham, ended in a split-decision win for the German on home soil, before, finally, five years later, the defeat against Saunders.